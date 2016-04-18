April 18 Illumina Inc
* Illumina announces preliminary revenue for first quarter
of fiscal year 2016
* Q1 revenue $572 million versus I/B/E/S view $596.3 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 12 percent
* "Q1 results fell short of expectations largely due to
lower than expected sales of hiseq 2500, 3000 and 4000
instruments"
* Now project approximately 12% revenue growth for fiscal
2016
* "given disappointing outlook in Europe, we have made
management changes in region and plan to implement a program of
actions"
