April 18 Rambus Inc
* Rambus reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $72.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $73.3 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $72 million to $77 million
* Acquired secure mobile payment and smart ticketing
solutions businesses, Bell ID and ECEBS
* Says for Q2 of 2016, company expects revenue to be between
$72 million and $77 million
