April 18 Rambus Inc

* Rambus reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $72.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $73.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $72 million to $77 million

* Acquired secure mobile payment and smart ticketing solutions businesses, Bell ID and ECEBS

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S