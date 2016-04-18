(Corrects source to 'Netflix Inc' from 'Netflix Inc regarding China'; fixes first and 14th bullet to add dropped words)

April 18 Netflix Inc :

* Netflix releases first-quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly total earnings per share including DVD $0.06

* Says Q1 U.S. Streaming net additions 2.23 million versus 2.28 million last year

* Q1 international streaming net additions of 4.51 million versus 2.60 million

* Sees Q2 total earnings per share including DVD $0.02

* Sees Q2 international streaming net additions of 2 million

* Sees Q2 U.S. streaming net additions 0.50 million

* Qtrly revenue $1.96 billion versus $1.57 billion last year

* Sees Q2 international streaming revenue of $754 million

* Sees Q2 U.S. Streaming revenue $1.21 billion

* Says "on China, we are continuing discussions but have no material update on our approach or timing"

* "Our plan is to raise additional capital through the high yield market later in 2016 or in early 2017"

* Says "our established markets around the world are all growing"

* Regarding China: "whatever we do will have only a modest financial effect in the near term"

* Qtrly total streaming net additions 6.74 million versus 4.88 million last year

* Says "international forecast for fewer net adds than prior year is due to a tough comparison against the Australia/New Zealand launch"

* Sees Q2 total streaming revenue $1.96 billion

* Says expect Q2 international contribution loss to improve sequentially primarily due to recent favorable currency movement

* Sees Q2 total net additions streaming net additions 2.50 million

* Sees in U.S., strong Y/Y margin growth to resume in Q3 and remains on track to achieve 40 percent US contribution margin target by 2020

* Says "we will phase out this grandfathering gradually over the remainder of 2016"

* Sees Q2 international contribution loss to improve sequentially primarily due to recent favorable currency movements

* "We are investing about 5% of our cash content budget in original films"

* Sees international contribution losses in the second half of 2016 will be similar to the first half

* Says "we expect only modestly increased churn from un-grandfathering"

* We are taking up our expected spend from about $5 billion in 2016 to over $6 billion on a P&L basis in 2017

* In the coming quarters, we will add more local languages, content, payment options and customer support

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $1.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says since 2010, have offered unlimited streaming for $7.99/month in US; hope to maintain this entry price for "long time"