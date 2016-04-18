BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties signs new leases in Japan and China
* Signs 182,000 Sqm (2 Million Sq Ft) of new leases in Japan and China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 CNB Financial Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $0.35
* Cnb financial corporation reports first quarter earnings for 2016, highlighted by strong deposit growth
* Qtrly net interest income $18.9 million versus $18.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Signs 182,000 Sqm (2 Million Sq Ft) of new leases in Japan and China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.