April 18 Allegheny Technologies Inc :
* ATI announces restructuring actions to further streamline
flat rolled products operations
* Allegheny Technologies Inc says $9 million of Q1 2016
charges for salaried workforce reductions
* Over $30 million of annual savings from restructuring
actions to begin in Q3 2016
* Reduction of approximately one third of FRP's salaried
workforce through elimination of over 250 positions
* Allegheny Technologies Inc says restructuring of its flat
rolled products (FRP) operations with reduction of over 250
positions
* Expect flat rolled products business to be modestly
profitable in second half of 2016
* Workforce reduction will be completed by end of Q2 2016
