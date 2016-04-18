BRIEF-HGL Ltd posts 5.3% rise in HY net profit after tax of $1.7 mln
* HY net profit after tax of $1.7 million, up 5.3 pct on prior period
April 18 Mcgraw Hill Financial Inc
* Hill global education announces tender offer for 9.75% first-priority senior secured notes due 2021 and related consent solicitation
* Mcgraw hill Global Education Intermediate Holdings, LLC says offer to purchase $800 million aggregate amount of 9.75% senior secured notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* HY net profit after tax of $1.7 million, up 5.3 pct on prior period
* Signs 182,000 Sqm (2 Million Sq Ft) of new leases in Japan and China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: