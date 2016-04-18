April 18 Bbcn Bancorp Inc

* BBCN Bancorp reports financial results for 2016 first quarter

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Net interest income before provision for loan losses for 2016 Q1 totaled $71.6 million, down slightly from $71.8 million in preceding 2015 Q4