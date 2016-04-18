April 18 Cno Financial Group Inc :

* CNO Financial Group announces strategic investment in Tennenbaum Capital Partners

* Financial terms of this transaction were not disclosed

* Tcp will continue to operate on a stand-alone basis under its present executive leadership

* Agreed to make general account investments over a period of time of about $250 million across tcp's managed funds and strategies

* Commitments include investments in tcp's direct lending, special situation strategies, $30 million commitment to tcp capital corp

* To make general account investments to assist in tcp's investment management and overall platform's continued growth in aum

* To make general account investments to assist in tcp's investment management and overall platform's continued growth in aum