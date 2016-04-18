April 18 Sony Corp :
* Sony and jackson estate sign definitive agreement for sony
to acquire remaining half of sony/atv music publishing
* Sony corp says co's unit sony corp of america, signed
agreement with estate to obtain full ownership of sony/atv music
publishing by acquiring 50% interest in sony/atv held by estate
* Says sony is currently evaluating impact on its
consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending march 31,
2017 .
* Says transaction had no material impact on sony's
consolidated results for fiscal year ended march 31 , 2016.
* Sony corp says estate will also retain its ownership
interest in emi music publishing
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)