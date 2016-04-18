April 18 Northern Frontier Corp :
* Northern Frontier Corp announces strategic review
initiative
* Will continue to explore and review alternatives to
improve its capital structure and liquidity
* Formed a special committee of independent directors to
review strategic alternatives for corporation
* Review is being conducted by management and overseen by
committee
* Will consider various options including but not limited to
sale of non-core assets and/or divisions
* Review will consider refinancing or repayment of debt and
issuance of new debt or equity
* Will consider further cost reductions
