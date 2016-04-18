April 18 First Defiance Financial Corp :

* First defiance financial corp. Announces 2016 first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.78

* Q1 revenue $877,000

* Says net interest income of $19.2 million in q1 of 2016 was up from $18.2 million in Q1 of 2015

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share payable May 27