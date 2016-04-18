BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties signs new leases in Japan and China
* Signs 182,000 Sqm (2 Million Sq Ft) of new leases in Japan and China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 First Defiance Financial Corp :
* First defiance financial corp. Announces 2016 first quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.78
* Q1 revenue $877,000
* Says net interest income of $19.2 million in q1 of 2016 was up from $18.2 million in Q1 of 2015
* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share payable May 27
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.