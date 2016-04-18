April 18 Verizon Communications Inc :
* Verizon and Hearst Enter Into Agreement to Acquire Complex
to Expand Joint Portfolio of Millennial Digital Video Channels
* Co, Hearst entered into an agreement to jointly acquire
complex in a 50/50 ownership structure
* Rich Antoniello,Complex CEO & Co-Founder,will continue to
lead company
* Liontree Advisors acted as advisor to complex on this
transaction
* Parties currently expect that transaction will be
completed within next 60 days
* Complex will develop premium video content for
distribution across Verizon digital platforms, including go90,
AOL.com
* Venture, Verizon Hearst Media Partners, is debuting two
initial channels;RatedRed.com and Seriously.TV
