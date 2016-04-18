Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
April 18 Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc
* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.68 for 1q 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.68
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.71 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $99.8 million
* Net interest margin was 3.78 percent for quarter ended march 31, 2016 versus 3.78 percent
* Net interest income for quarter ended march 31, 2016 $73.9 million versus $51.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, May 22 The Trump administration asked on Monday that a major federal court case weighing the fate of the Obamacare cost-sharing subsidies be put on hold again, leaving billions of dollars in payments to insurers up in the air for 2017 and 2018.