April 19 Mcdermott International Inc

* McDermott announces amendment to senior secured credit agreement and addition of a bilateral letter of credit line

* Amendment includes replacement of existing minimum ebitda requirement with package comprised of two leverage ratios and a fixed charge ratio

* Says amendment is also expected to provide $450 million of letter of credit capacity

* Mcdermott says amendment is expected to extend maturity date of letter of credit facility under senior secured credit agreement to april 22, 2019

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)