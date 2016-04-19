BRIEF-Global Sources enters into amalgamation agreement
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
April 19 Elbit Systems Ltd :
* Elbit Systems of Australia awarded approximately $30 million contract for the supply of thermal weapon sights
* Contract, which is a part of project Land 125 phase 3c, will be performed over a two-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LONDON, May 23 Britain's competition watchdog on Tuesday accused Merck & Co of operating an anti-competitive discount scheme for its medicine Remicade, designed to restrict competition from so-called biosimilar copies of the drug.