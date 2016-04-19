BRIEF-Global Sources enters into amalgamation agreement
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
April 19 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc
* Q3 revenue $346.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $336 million
* New Oriental announces results for the third fiscal quarter ended february 29, 2016
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $378.1 million to $391.3 million
* Quarterly enrollments increased by 25.2% year-over-year
* Qtrly net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental $0.31
* Qtrly non-gaap net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental $0.34
