April 27 Nustar Energy LP

* Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* Nustar energy lp says continue to expect 2016 ebitda guidance in our pipeline segment of $335 to $355 million

* Continue to seee 2016 storage segment ebitda of $310-$330 million and 2016 ebitda in our fuels marketing segment to be $15 to $35 million

* Nustar energy lp says 2016 strategic capital spending has been reduced by approximately 50% to $180 to $200 million

* Nustar energy lp says expect to cover distribution in 2016

* Nustar energy lp says qtrly total revenue $405.7 million versus $554.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $521.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S