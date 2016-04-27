April 27 Boston Scientific Corp

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $8.075 billion to $8.225 billion

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.64 to $0.69

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28 excluding items

* Sees Q2 2016 sales $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 interventional cardiology worldwide sales $548 million versus $495 million last year

* Boston scientific announces results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 sales $1.964 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion

* Sees Q2 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.14 to $0.17

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Sees Q2 2016 sales up about 9 to 12 percent

* Q1 cardiac rhythm management worldwide sales $433 million versus $456 million last year

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 to $0.27 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $2.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.05, revenue view $8.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy adjusted earnings in a range of $1.06 to $1.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )