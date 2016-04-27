April 27 Timken Co
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Q1 sales fell 5 percent to $684 million
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75
* Quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.78
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.90 to $2.00
excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 revenue down about 5 percent
* Says reaffirms Full-Year 2016 adjusted EPS outlook
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.94, revenue view $2.73
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mobile industries reported first-quarter sales of $383.2
million, approximately 2 percent lower
* Timken co says "looking ahead, we expect continued
challenging market conditions in 2016"
* Sees 2016 mobile industries' sales to be down
approximately 6 percent
* Timken Co sees 2016 process industries' sales to be down
approximately 4 percent
* Process industries sales of $300.8 million for the
first quarter declined approximately 9 percent from the same
period a year ago
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $666.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
