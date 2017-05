April 27 Wex Inc

* Wex inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.59

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $879 million to $909 million

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.97

* Q1 revenue $205.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $199.7 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $216 million to $226 million

* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.96 to $1.04

* Sees q2 adjusted net income in range of $37 million to $40 million, or $0.96 to $1.04 per diluted share

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.07 to $4.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $217.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $878.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S