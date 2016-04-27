April 27 A. O. Smith Corp

* A. O. Smith reports record sales, strong growth in net earnings

* Quarterly sales rose 3 percent

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.47 to $3.55

* Q1 earnings per share $0.83

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says now expect full-year 2016 earnings per share to be between $3.47 and $3.55

* Says upgraded midpoint of 2016 guidance range

* Increased its aggregate expected 2016 share repurchase spending from $150 million to $175 million

* Says in u.s., believe lochinvar branded product portfolio will continue to grow at 10 percent annually in 2016

* "we expect to achieve strong annual sales growth"

* Says anticipate china sales will increase 15 percent in local currency in 2016

* a. o. Smith corp says qtrly net sales $636.9 million versus $618.5 million

* Q1 revenue view $645.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )