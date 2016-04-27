April 27 WCI Communities Inc
* WCI Communities announces 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $138.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $121.9
million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly backlog units totaling 625, up 9.6 pct
* Qtrly average selling price per new order of $496,000 , up
11.2 pct
* WCI Communities Inc qtrly deliveries of 254, up 84.1 pct
* Qtrly homebuilding revenues of $109.8 million, up 63.9 pct
* New orders during Q1 of 2016 decreased 1.9 pct to 310
* As of March 31, 2016, backlog contract value was $316.0
million, an increase of $33.6 million from prior year
* WCI Communities says while demand trends appeared to
moderate across Florida in Q1 versus prior year, co believes
Florida housing market remains healthy
