April 27 United Technologies Corp

* UTC reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.47

* Sees FY 2016 sales $56 billion to $58 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $6.30 to $6.60

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.42

* Q1 sales $13.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $13.18 billion

* Reaffirms 2016 adjusted eps expectations of $6.30 to $6.60 on sales of $56 billion to $58 billion

* Otis new equipment orders in quarter increased 1 percent over prior year at constant currency

* Qtrly equipment orders at UTC climate, controls & security decreased by 8 percent

* 2 percent organic sales growth in quarter

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.50, revenue view $56.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S