April 27 United Technologies Corp
* UTC reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.47
* Sees FY 2016 sales $56 billion to $58 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $6.30
to $6.60
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.42
* Q1 sales $13.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $13.18 billion
* Otis new equipment orders in quarter increased 1 percent
over prior year at constant currency
* Qtrly equipment orders at UTC climate, controls & security
decreased by 8 percent
* 2 percent organic sales growth in quarter
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.50, revenue view $56.99
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
