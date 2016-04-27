April 27 Superior Industries International Inc
* Superior industries reports first quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.5
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* 2016 outlook reaffirmed
* Net sales for q1 of 2016 increased 7.1 pct to $186.1
million from $173.7 million in Q1 of 2015
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $709.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $182.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
