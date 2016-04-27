April 27 Lear Corp
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.40
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.77 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees FY 2016 sales $18.5 billion to $19 billion
* Increasing full year outlook for earnings and free cash
* Lear reports record first quarter 2016 results and
* Q1 sales $4.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.69 billion
* FY 2016 core operating earnings are expected to be in
range of $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion
* FY 2016 free cash flow is expected to be about $850
million , up $50 million from prior outlook
* FY2016 earnings per share view $12.06, revenue view $19.04
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
