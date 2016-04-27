April 27 K12 Inc

* K12 Inc. reports third quarter fiscal 2016 with revenue of $221.3 million

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $205 million to $215 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.37

* Sees Q4 operating income in range of $5 million to $9 million

* Sees Q4 capital expenditures, which includes curriculum and software development, computers and infrastructure, of $22 million to $27 million

* Q3 revenue $221.3 million versus $244.6 million