April 27 Hess Corp
* Hess reports estimated results for the first quarter of
2016
* Q1 loss per share $1.72
* Qtrly net production from Bakken increased to 111,000
boepd from 108,000 boepd in prior-year quarter
* Oil and gas production was 350,000 boepd compared to pro
forma production, which excludes assets sold, of 355,000 boepd
in q1 of 2015
* Qtrly total revenues and non-operating income $993 million
versus $1.55 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.83, revenue view $1.02
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
