April 27 General Dynamics Reports First
* Q1 earnings per share $2.34 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $7.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.69 billion
* Quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Company-Wide operating margin for q1 of 2016 was 13.6
percent, a 40 basis-point increase versus year ago
* Total backlog at end of first-quarter 2016 was $64.7
billion
* Total potential contract value, sum of all backlog
components, was $89.2 billion at end of q1
