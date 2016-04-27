April 27 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
* Q1 sales $3.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.92 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.68
* Goodyear reports record first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.72 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms 2016 financial targets
* Q1 tire unit volumes totaled 41.5 million, up 2 percent
from 2015
* Q1 revenue view $3.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.94, revenue view $16.16
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)