April 27 Vca Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 revenue $563.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $556.9 million

* Vca inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results and increases financial guidance for 2016

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.66

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases financial guidance for 2016

* Sees fy 2016 net income from $210 million to $218 million

* Sees fy 2016 diluted earnings per common share from $2.57 to $2.67

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap diluted earnings per common share from $2.82 to $2.92

* Sees fy 2016 revenue from $2.39 billion to $2.41 billion

* Assuming a closing date during q2 of 2016 for capna deal,estimate additional $0.03 to $0.04 in 2016 non-gaap adjusted diluted earnings