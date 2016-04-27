April 27 Baker Hughes Inc
* Q1 gaap loss per share $2.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.58
* Baker hughes inc says in q2, we forecast north america rig
count to fall 30% compared to q1 average
* Baker hughes announces first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.85 billion
* During quarter, industry faced another precipitous decline
in activity, exceeding even most pessimistic predictions
* Baker hughes inc says for second half of year, we project
u.s. Rig count will begin to stabilize
* Baker hughes inc says international rig count is predicted
to drop steadily through end of year as we see limited new
projects in pipeline
* Qtrly north america revenue decline was driven primarily
by a steep drop in u.s. Onshore activity as rig count dropped
26% compared to prior quarter
* North america revenue of $819 million for quarter
decreased 28% sequentially
* Q1 revenue for latin america was $277 million , down 35%
sequentially
* "as a result of this steep decrease in customer spending,
our revenue for q1 was down 21% sequentially."
* Europe / africa /russia caspian revenue of $611 million
for quarter decreased 15% sequentially
* Middle east / asia pacific revenue of $718 million for
quarter declined 12% sequentially
* Compared to prior year, revenue declined 42% in quarter,
driven by lower activity as evident by 41% global rig count drop
* Baker hughes inc says cannot predict when, or if, the
pending merger with halliburton will be completed
* In q2, forecast north america rig count to fall 30%
compared to q1 average
* For second half of year, project u.s. Rig count will begin
to stabilize
* "international rig count is predicted to drop steadily
through end of year as we see limited new projects in pipeline"
* Although has taken actions to manage costs during
downturn, is retaining costs in operating profit margins in
compliance with merger deal
