BRIEF-Magnis Resources says lithium-ion battery manufacturing planned in New York
* under agreement, a new 15gwh lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant will make use of existing facilities and infrastructure in state of new york
April 27 Pinnacle Foods Inc :
* Pinnacle Foods Inc names Mark A. Clouse chief executive officer and director of the board
* Pinnacle Foods Inc says company reaffirms its outlook for fiscal 2016
* Pinnacle Foods Inc says named Mark A. Clouse as company's new chief executive officer, effective May 23, 2016, replacing Bob Gamgort
* Pinnacle Foods Inc Says Craig Steeneck , Chief Financial Officer Of Pinnacle, Will Assume Additional Role Of Interim
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.