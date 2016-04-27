April 27 Xtreme Drilling And Coil Services Corp
* Xtreme announces sale of XSR coiled tubing services
segment to Schlumberger for c$205 million and repositions xtreme
as a pure tier 1 contract driller
* Management and board of Xtreme will be reviewing all
available strategic alternatives available to xtreme
* "anticipate oilfield service activity levels to remain
relatively low in 2016 with potential for increased activity in
2017"
* Possible strategic alternatives may include potential
acquisitions, merger, combination, international growth program
* Strategic alternatives may include sale of co or assets,
return of capital via a dividend, a substantial issuer bid
* Co, Schlumberger shall, at closing, enter into "shared
intellectual property agreement" allowing licensing of patents,
technologies
* Xtreme will retain certain rights to developed hard rock
mining intellectual property
