BRIEF-Magnis Resources says lithium-ion battery manufacturing planned in New York
* under agreement, a new 15gwh lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant will make use of existing facilities and infrastructure in state of new york
April 27 Neogen Corp
* Neogen acquires brazilian animal genomics company
Terms of agreement were not disclosed.
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.