BRIEF-Magnis Resources says lithium-ion battery manufacturing planned in New York
* under agreement, a new 15gwh lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant will make use of existing facilities and infrastructure in state of new york
April 27 Yahoo! Inc :
* Yahoo announces board changes and agreement with Starboard
* Yahoo! Inc says company adds four new independent directors
* Yahoo announces board changes and agreement with Starboard
* Jeff Smith will also join strategic review committee
* Starboard has withdrawn its director nominees for Yahoo's board as part of agreement.
* Says Starboard has withdrawn its director nominees for Yahoo's board as part of agreement
* At annual meeting, two incumbent directors will not stand for re-election, so that following annual meeting board will have 11 members
* At annual meeting, two incumbent directors will not stand for re-election
* Two current independent directors, Lee Scott and Sue James, have opted not to stand for reelection at annual shareholder meeting
* Says "committees have been reconstituted to transition work smoothly and to provide clarity on leadership going forward"
* Maynard Webb will continue to serve as chairman of board
* Says Maynard Webb will continue to serve as chairman of board
* 4 new independent directors, Tor R. Braham, Eddy W. Hartenstein, Richard S. Hill, and Jeffrey C. Smith will join board
* says board appointments are effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* under agreement, a new 15gwh lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant will make use of existing facilities and infrastructure in state of new york
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.