MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 27 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp:
* Pacific announces filing under companies' creditors arrangement act in connection with its previously announced comprehensive restructuring involving Catalyst Capital and Pacific's noteholders and lenders
* Pacific Exploration And Production Corporation says filing entities will also be commencing appropriate proceedings in Colombia under law 1116
* Pacific Exploration And Production says filing entities will also be commencing recognition proceedings in us under chapter 15 of U.S. Bankruptcy code
* Company's bank indebtedness and indebtedness in respect of its senior unsecured notes will be restructured
* Expect regular payments will be made to all of pacific group's suppliers, trade partners, and contractors
* Filing entities are seeking appointment of Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc to monitor business, affairs of filing entities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities