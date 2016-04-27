April 27 Pra Health Sciences Inc :
* Pra Health Sciences, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016
results and updates 2016 guidance
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.27
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.41 to $2.48
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Raised guidance for 2016 adjusted net income per diluted
share to $2.41-$2.48 from previous guidance of $2.32-$2.42
* Says maintaining its guidance for service revenue of
between $1.530 billion and $1.570 billion for fy
* Says reducing our gaap earnings per diluted share to
between $1.08 and $1.15 per share for fy
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.38, revenue view $1.55
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $430.2 million versus $388.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $372.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)