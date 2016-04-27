April 27 Pra Health Sciences Inc :

* Pra Health Sciences, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results and updates 2016 guidance

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.27

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.41 to $2.48

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raised guidance for 2016 adjusted net income per diluted share to $2.41-$2.48 from previous guidance of $2.32-$2.42

* Says maintaining its guidance for service revenue of between $1.530 billion and $1.570 billion for fy

* Says reducing our gaap earnings per diluted share to between $1.08 and $1.15 per share for fy

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.38, revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $430.2 million versus $388.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $372.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S