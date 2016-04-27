April 27 Hologic Inc
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.47
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters
* Hologic announces financial results for second quarter of
fiscal 2016
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 revenue $693.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $687.3
million
* Says redeploys $460.2 million of capital to reduce
convertible debt, and repurchase shares
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.89 to $1.91
* Sees FY 2016 revenues $2,810 million to $2,830 million
* Sees Q3 revenues $695 million to $705 million
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.47 to $0.48
