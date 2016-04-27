April 27 Facebook Inc
* Facebook reports first quarter 2016 results and announces
proposal for new class of stock
* DAUS were 1.09 billion on average for March 2016, an
increase of 16% year-over-year.
* Monthly active users (MAUS) - MAUS were 1.65 billion as of
March 31, 2016, an increase of 15% year-over-year
* Mobile DAUS were 989 million on average for march 2016, an
increase of 24% year-over-year.
* Qtrly revenue $5,382 million versus $3,543 million last
year
* Mobile MAUS were 1.51 billion as of March 31, 2016, an
increase of 21% year-over-year
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.52
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77
* Approved a proposal to amend and restate our existing
certificate of incorporation to create a new class of non-voting
capital stock
* Q1 operating margin 37 percent versus 26 percent
* Says if proposal is approved, we intend to issue two
shares of Class C capital stock as a one-time stock dividend
* New class of non-voting capital stock known as Class C
capital stock
* Mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 82%
of advertising revenue for q1 of 2016, up from 73%
* Q1 non-gaap operating margin 55 percent versus 52 percent
* Q1 advertising revenue $5,201 million versus $3,317
billion
* Time stock dividend would be in respect of each
outstanding share of Class A and Class B common stock
* Proposal is designed to create a capital structure that
will "encourage" Zuckerberg to remain in an active leadership
role at Facebook
* Proposal designed to create capital structure that will
"allow us to remain focused on Zuckerberg's long-term vision for
our company"
* Says "record date for payment of Class C stock dividend
would be set by board of directors at a later date"
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $5.26
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
