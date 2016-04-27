April 27 First Solar Inc
* First solar, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.66
* 2016 EPS guidance range updated to $4.10 to $4.50
* Q1 sales $848 million versus I/B/E/S view $966.6 million
* Decrease in net sales from prior quarter was primarily due
to timing of systems revenue recognition across multiple
projects
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* First solar inc sees 2016 net sales $3.8 billion to $4.0
billion
* First solar inc sees 2016 capital expenditures $300
million to $400 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.30, revenue view $3.96
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
