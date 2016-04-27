BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Sandisk Corp
* Q1 revenue $1.37 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.21 billion
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.82
* Sandisk announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.