BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Ringcentral Inc
* Ringcentral announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $86.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $81.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.09
* Qtrly total annualized exit monthly recurring software subscriptions (ARR) grew 34% year to $340.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.