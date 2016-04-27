BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Digimarc Corp
* Digimarc reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $5.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $5.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.64
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.