* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Qep Resources Inc Says Sees 2016 Total Natural Gas Equivalent Production 303 Bcfe
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.53 excluding items
* In response to current commodity price environment, reduced fy capital budget for drilling and completions by over 50% compared with 2015
* Q1 loss per share $4.55
* Company anticipates approximately flat year-over-year crude oil production in 2016
* QEP Resources Inc sees FY 2016 Oil Production 19.0 MMBBL - 20.5 MMBBL
* QEP Resources Inc sees FY 2016 NGL production 4 MMBBL - 5 MMBBL
* QEP Resources Inc sees 2016 natural gas production 165 BCF - 175 BCF
* QEP Resources Inc SEES 2016 total natural gas equivalent production 303 BCFE - 328 BCFE
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.