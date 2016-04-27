April 27 Ttm Technologies Inc

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 sales $583.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $585 million

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $580 million to $620 million

* For Q2 of 2016, TTM estimates that revenue will be in range of $580 million to $620 million

* For Q2 of 2016, TTM estimates that non-gaap net income will be in range of $0.16 to $0.22 per diluted share

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)