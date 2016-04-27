BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Manhattan Associates Inc
* Announces CFO resignation
* CFO Dennis Story, notified company he will be leaving to pursue personal and other business interests
* Manhattan associates says Dennis Story will continue to serve manhattan in his current role through end of company's second fiscal quarter
* Says proceeding with its process to identify a successor to Dennis Story
* Manhattan associates inc says intends that Linda Pinne, senior vp, global corporate controller, chief accounting officer, will serve as interim cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.