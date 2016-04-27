BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 First Solar Inc :
* First Solar announces leadership transition
* Mark R. Widmar appointed chief executive officer effective July 1, 2016
* Jim Hughes to serve as advisor and remain on board of directors
* Current chief financial officer Mark R. Widmar has been appointed chief executive officer, effective july 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.