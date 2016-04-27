BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Comfort Systems USA Inc
* Comfort Systems USA increases quarterly dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share
* Says board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, which is a $0.005 increase from company's most recent dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.