* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Knowles Corp :
* Knowles announces $125 million convertible notes offering
* Offering of $125 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021
* Says expects to use a portion of net proceeds of offering of notes to pay cost of convertible note hedge transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.