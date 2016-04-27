BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Blackbaud Inc
* Blackbaud announces 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 revenue $171 million versus i/b/e/s view $171.7 million
* Blackbaud inc says no change from full year financial guidance issued february 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.